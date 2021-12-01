Dr. Marie Kirkland Lang passed away on November 27, 2021, in the arms of her loving husband, Lou, at home, resulting from post operative complications after hip replacement surgery. They were married for 55 years. They wed after completing their second year of medical school where they met. Before going to the Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia to earn her Bachelor Degree in Chemistry she had already earned her nursing degree and was a Certified CRNA. She met her future husband, Lou, at The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine from which they graduated in 1968. They moved to Florida for additional training. Marie was an emergency room physician. Marie had two passions, crossword puzzles and singles tournament tennis, winning most of her matches over a 23-year period. Every week she would complete The Wall Street Journal Sunday Crossword puzzle in ink, quite a feat. Together, Marie and Lou raised six Dachshunds (Marie would often say "That anyone who raises Dachshunds deserve a place in heaven"! ) Together they traveled extensively and enjoyed skying, hiking, biking and canoeing in Jackson Hole and Idaho. Marie was a kind and loving person and a very good doctor. She is now with our Heavenly Father and more than likely the six dachshunds she and her husband raised. She is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas Kirkland and Agnes Finney Kirkland; uncle, Herbert McCollum; aunt Julia Finney McCollum; and two additional uncles, Tom and George Finney. She is survived by her stepbrother, Herbert McCollum, who resides in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marie 12/22/1931 - 11/27/2021Lang