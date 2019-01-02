Jerome "Jerry" L. Lange (74) of Boise and Spencer, Idaho, passed away December 28, 2018, at his home in Boise. Jerry was born November 19, 1944, in Springfield, Minnesota, to Paul and Arleen Lange. He grew up and attended schools in Wabasso, Minnesota. He grew up working on the family farm with his brothers and sister. Jerry entered into the IBEW Electrical Apprenticeship program on his birthday, November 19, 1964, at North Hollywood High and Burbank High. He passed the Journeyman Electrical Exam on his birthday in 1968. Jerry spent the next 50-plus years as a journeyman electrician/welder. Jerry married Beverly Radel, and from this marriage, they had three children, Wendy Jo, Wanda Joy, and Kip Jerry. They were later divorced. Jerry met the love of his life, his flower, Lois (Lim) Lange, and was married on December 19, 1987. This marriage brought the "Brady Bunch", Shelly, Shawn, and Stacy. Jerry was diagnosed with Alpha 1 in 2003, and soon after, he retired. He spent the next several years traveling, fishing, and spending time between their place in Spencer, Idaho, and their place in Apache Junction, Arizona. Despite being diagnosed with Alpha 1, Jerry lived life to the fullest and continued to hunt, fish, and travel, even while wearing an oxygen tank. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, slow-pitch baseball, skeet shooting, being on the road with his brothers, and spending time with his friends and family in their place in Spencer. Jerry loved being outdoors and entertaining friends and family. He will be deeply missed. Jerry is survived by his wife, Lois Lange; his children, Wendy Wilhite, Wanda (Kim) Smith, Shelly (Tom) Farris, Shawn (Renae) Evins, and Stacy (Dale) Gust; his brothers and sister, Tom Lange, David Lange (Jayne), and Paulette Gegner; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Kip Lange; his father, Paul Lange; and his mother, Arleen Torney Lange. A Celebration of Life will be held January 13, 2019, at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, I-15, Exit 80, Fort Hall, Idaho 83203, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Idaho Alpha 1 Community Outreach, Inc. Jerry 11/19/1944 - 12/28/2018L. Lange