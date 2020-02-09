Marilyn Young Langford, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Marilyn was born on October 21, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank E. Young Jr. and Gertrude Sharp Young. She grew up in San Francisco and Salt Lake City. She graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1954. She attended the University of Utah where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. On September 11, 1958, she married her sweetheart, Jerry E. Langford Jr., in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union, four sons were born: David, Steven, Michael, and Mark. Jerry passed away on July 13, 2010. The family lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, until 1961, when they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Marilyn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting with friends, and routinely volunteered at her children's schools. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Her family felt as if she was the best mom ever! She is survived by her sons: David (Dee) Langford of Charlotte, North Carolina, Steven (Karen) Langford of Canby, Oregon, Michael (Dayna) Langford of Boise, Idaho, and Mark (Christine) Langford of Jarrell, Texas; 7 grandchildren (Jeremy, Bradley, Brandon, Justin, Bryon, Tyler, and Zachary) and 1 great-grandchild (Sawyer). She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. Langford Jr. and her brother, Frank S. Young. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., February 15, 2020, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m., prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Marilyn 10/21/1936 - 1/26/2020Young Langford