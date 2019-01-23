Gilbert Warren Langholff, 77, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, sadly passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019. He was born in Bandon, Oregon in 1941, to Robert and Barbera Langholff. In 1963, he married Leta. Together they have four children and six grandchildren. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1964, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, which brought him all over the country before ending up at the NRF in Idaho Falls, where he worked 22 years before retiring. He was an active member of River of Life Church for 35 years. Gil volunteered Sunday afternoons at Morning Star Senior Living and was a lay preacher at Community Church of Mud Lake. He loved God and enjoyed studying the Bible and sharing with others. Gil loved and was proud of his family while enjoying spending time with his grandchildren. He was a huge sports fan; his favorites were the Giants, 49ers, Warriors, Mariners and his alma mater, Oregon State. Gil is survived by his wife, Leta Langholff; son, Bret Langholff, son, Keith (Amy) Langholff; daughter, Heather (David) Smith; daughter, Allyson (Cade) Bichel; brother, Wayne (Marilyn) Langholff; 5 grandchildren, Konner, Averie, Braxton, Mallorie and Maddie; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Barbara Langholff, and his first grandson, Keigen Langholff. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the River of Life Church, 525 S. Boulevard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the CMA Great Commission Fund, at 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, or at www.cmalliance.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gil 9/15/1941 - 1/19/2019Langholff