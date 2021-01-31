Barney Don Lanier passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, Idaho of health issues complicated by Covid. Barney, or Don as the family and most friends knew him by, was born May 28, 1946 to Barney Dennison and Nellie Barbara (Merritt) Lanier in Hailey, Idaho. Don was the ninth of ten children on the 30-acre ranch in Stanley, Idaho. The family sold the ranch in Stanley in the spring of 1948 and bought an eighty-acre place four miles south of Challis. Don's father passed away in November of 1951 when Don was only five years old. His older siblings helped their mother to raise the younger ones. Don also spent a lot of time in the Stanley Basin with family that still lived in the area. After graduating from Challis High School in May of 1964 he went to Alaska to work for his sister Lucille's husband. Missing home he moved back in October of the same year. Upon his return to Challis he started dating Sharon Lee Hoelzle in February 1965. In May of 1965 he got his certificate from the Western School of Heavy Equipment. He then worked at the Clayton Sawmill until he was drafted into the United States Army, February 15, 1966. After completing his basic training at Ford Ord, California, he came home and married Sharon on May 2nd in Idaho Falls. Don was then stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky where Sharon joined him after graduating from Challis High School. With completion of his service in February 1968 the couple returned to Challis to settle down and start a family, Their first child, Barbara was born May 23, 1969 followed by a boy, Melvin born August 17, 1970 and their last child, Barney born on December 28, 1973. Don and Sharon with the help of many family members and friends built their first and only home with land purchased from Don's mother, a mere fifty yards from the home that he grew up in. The split-level log home was completed in December of 1976. After a few years of running heavy equipment and construction and concrete work for various contractors in the valley, Don started his own business with a friend specializing in custom log homes and concrete work. Evidence of his work can be seen all over Idaho and parts of Montana. Some of Don's favorite things to do were driving around the mountains with his friends and family. Whether it was hunting, trapping, getting firewood or just for something to do. Don was obsessed with guns, buying them, trading them, selling them, shooting them and doing custom restorations. He was even known for wearing a little derringer in a holster on his suspenders. Don loved competitive shooting and was an integral part in making our local Gun Club what it is today. One of his greatest joys was teaching his children to shoot and presenting each grandchild with Winchester pump .22 rifles on completion of their Hunter's Education Course. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Dennison and Nellie Lanier, three siblings, Bonnie, Lucille, and Melvin and one nephew, Rocky Baker. Don is survived by his wife, Sharon of Challis, his 3 children Barbara(Matt) Carlisle of Boise, Melvin(Terri) Lanier of Challis and Barney(Taneal) Lanier of Challis, 9 grandchildren, Megan Brown of Boise, Matthew(Hannah) Brown of Sundance, Wyoming, Michael Brown of Boise, Mason Brown of Kuna, Dennis"DJ", Cody, Paige, Ashley and Alexis Lanier all of Challis and 2 great grandchildren, Charlotte "Charlie" and Rowan Brown of Sundance, Wyoming, 6 siblings Nadine Baker-Phelps of Burley, Wayne Lanier of Idaho Falls, Frank(Marilyn) of Bliss, sister in law Blanche Lanier of Jerome, Louise Williams of Twin Falls, Merritt(Marie) of Leslie, Sandi Risner of Nampa and many special nieces and nephews and dear friends too numerous to name. Don's ashes will be interred in the Challis Cemetery. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Challis Community Center in Challis, Idaho at 11a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Please join us for a luncheon after the service. Barney 5/28/1946 - 1/18/2021Don Lanier