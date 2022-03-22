Wayne Dennis Lanier, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 19, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wayne was born November 18, 1931, in Stanley, Idaho, to Barney Dennison Lanier and Nellie Barbara Merritt Lanier. He grew up in Stanley and Challis. He was the second of 10 children. As a young man he worked various jobs, logging the mountains around Stanley. He also worked for the forest service running a pack team of mules transporting supplies. He cut ice blocks at Little Red Fish Lake in the winter. Later in life, he worked as a journeyman lineman for the City of Idaho Falls, retiring after 30 plus years as a lineman foreman. In March 1956, he married Yvonne Hanni in Mackay, Idaho. They had three sons together, Michael Wayne Lanier, Neil Bruce Lanier, and Jerry Mark Lanier. They were later divorced. On July 31, 1981, he married Wally Stark in Jackson, Wyoming, which added two daughters, Diane Storey and Carol Larsen. Wayne served honorably in the United States Army, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He served during the Korean War. He was a proud member of the VFW Post 2146, serving in various positions, locally and nationally. Dad enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. In 2011, the family cabin in Challis was built on property that had been part of the family land. He enjoyed many trips to the cabin with family. He loved sitting on the front deck watching grandchildren and great grandchildren riding four wheelers, bicycles, and go karts, and viewing the sunsets. Later in life, dad had the help of great and caring neighbors and friends that helped him have the ability to stay in his home. He was also under the care of Jan Garland FNP, for many years. Her care helped so much with his quality of life. Wayne is survived by his children, Mike (Cindy) Lanier of Idaho Falls, ID; Neil (Becky) Lanier of Idaho Falls, ID; , Jerry (Jari) Lanier of Rosemount, MN; Diane (Jim) Storey of Boise, ID, Carol Larson of Salt Lake City, UT; siblings, Frank (Marilyn) Lanier of Twin Falls, ID; Nadeen Phelps of Burley, ID, Louise Williams of Twin Falls, ID, Sandy Risner of Caldwell, ID; and Merritt (Marie) Lanier of Leslie, ID; sisters-in-law, Blanche Lanier and Sharon Lanier; 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and three due in the summer of 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wally J. Lanier, parents, siblings Melvin, Don, Bonnie and Lucille. The family will hold private services. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. May 21, 2022, location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any veterans group. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wayne 11/18/1931 - 3/19/2022Dennis Lanier
