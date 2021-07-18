Lisa Lanning, 50, from Glendale, California, passed away on 13 July 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral services are arranged by Wood Funeral Home and her family has chosen to hold a small service to respect her wishes. Lisa was born in Glendale, California to parents, Nova Nelson-Clark and Phillip Wayne Williams on 18 Feb 1971. She graduated from Wood River High School, followed by the Art Institute of Seattle for Interior Design. While design was her passion, she dedicated most of her life to being a mom and staying home with her four children. She went back to school in 2015 and received her Bachelor's Degree in Hospital Administration, and worked the remainder of her time in the Human Resource department. In her years of school, she graduated at the top of her class and received many outstanding awards. While her accomplishments are many, she is most remembered as an incredible mother and daughter. Lisa is preceded in death by Irene and Ugene Luehe (grandparents), LaVaunda Nethercott (aunt), Wayne Nelson (uncle), and Gary Clark (step-dad). She is survived by Gary Nitowski (son, 25), Georgia Lanning (daughter, 22), Grant Lanning (son, 19), Grayson Lanning (son, 15), and Nova Clark (mother, 75). Lisa's family wishes to extend their most sincere thanks to her team of doctors and community for their support and encouragement during her six-year battle with cancer. Her courageous spirit was fueled by the love of so many. "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise..." Luke 23:43. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lisa 2/18/1971 - 7/13/2021Lanning
