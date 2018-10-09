Della Lorraine Larsen, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away Oct. 2, 2018, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls.
Della was born April 23, 1948, in San Diego, California, to Dellas Earl Larsen and Yvonne Sant Larsen. She grew up and attended schools in Driggs and graduated from Teton High School.
She married Clifford Barker. From this union were born three sons, Christopher, Brett and Jerry. Della and Clifford were later divorced. She married George David Gildea, and they were blessed with a son, John. Della and George were later divorced. She later married Michael Petersen. They were later divorced.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Della was an amazing seamstress, winning multiple ribbons at the county fair, and she enjoyed arranging flowers. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. Many hours were spent helping her dad and mom in their family business, Larsen's Service.
Della is survived by her loving sons Christopher Gildea, Brett Gildea and John Gildea, all of New Jersey; brother Roger (Marilee) Larsen of Rexburg, Idaho; sister Christine (John) Irving of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother Rance (Denise) Larsen of Colfax, Washington; sister Jana (Marc) Johnson of Hickman, Nebraska; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son Jerry Barker.
The family would like to thank the assisted living centers and hospice staff that gave Della such good care over the years.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Driggs Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.
