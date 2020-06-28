On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Denise Joslyn Larsen, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away. Denise was born January 3, 1959, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Marcia Harris and Bill Joslyn. She raised two daughters, Alicia and Amy, and one son, Michael. On May 28, 2016, she married the love of her life, Christopher Larsen. This union added two daughters, Jeni Rose and Samantha, and one son, Blaine, to her growing family. Denise exhibited a life-long passion for children. Besides raising her own, she taught and trained numerous children during her years as a swim coach and found her professional calling as a Paraprofessional in the DACC program at Idaho Falls High School. She had a knack for motivating children to grow beyond their own expectations and was always the first to celebrate with them any time they achieved a new milestone. Denise was an avid music lover who enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the Idaho Falls Acapella Chorus, and the Upswing Barbershop Quartet. On her weekends and breaks, Denise showed a passion for the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking and fly fishing around Yellowstone National Park and showed a keen eye for wildlife photography. Throughout her life, her friends knew her for her compassion, willingness to listen, and her quick smile. Her family knew her as a loving soul who was always there to offer an open ear to listen with, a shoulder to cry on, or a hug to celebrate with. Although she has moved on, she has left a lifetime of wonderful memories amongst those that she loved. Denise was preceded in death by her father, Bill. She is survived by her husband, Chris; her mother, Marcia; all six of her children, Jeni Rose, Alicia, Blaine, Amy, Michael, and Sam; all seven of her grandchildren, Abigail, Braden, Amelia, Anthony, Holly, Emma, and Hunter; her three sisters, Lisa, Brenda, Leah; her brother Eric; and many other family members. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 145 9th Street in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Encompass Home Health & Hospice, 3686 Washington Pkwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Denise 1/3/1959 - 12/19/2019Larsen
