Donald D. Larsen, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 25, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born at home in Rigby, Idaho on November 26, 1933, to Chris and Viola Larsen. He was the tenth child born of thirteen. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and was a veteran of the Korean War. On February 25, 1955, he married Loaine Lovell. The marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple later. He worked for the INEL as a reactor operator for 35 years and enjoyed his job very much. Don was always interested in growing plants. He made a beautiful yard, changing it every year. He grew plants hydroponically in his basement in the 1960s. Later he added a huge sunroom to the back of his home and enjoyed propagating cuttings and growing seeds. He had a special fondness for geraniums and climbing morning glory. He was especially proud of his 55-year-old ferns in the front garden. He loved fishing and foraging for Morel mushrooms, wild asparagus and huckleberries in the river bottoms and hills along the Snake River. He also became an accomplished ceramic artist which he and Loaine sold in their craft shop during the 1980s. He also made hundreds of birdhouses for family and friends. We will miss his generous heart and clever sense of humor. He is survived by his children: Nancy Tupper of Idaho Falls, ID, Steven Larsen of Haines City, FL, Sandra Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID and Larry Larsen of Pocatello, ID; siblings: May Jones of Idaho Falls, ID and Chris Larsen of Tillamook, OR; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loaine Larsen; grandson, Michael Larsen; and his great-grandson, Donald Landon Bernard. Don had a lovely private family service at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery on September 3, 2019. Arrangements were under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Donald 11/26/1933 - 8/25/2019Larsen