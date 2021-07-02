Donn Barry Larsen 79, of Idaho Falls Idaho, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2021, after a long battle with heart disease. Donn was born in Oakland, California, June 30, 1941, to Harold and Iris Larsen. Donn moved to Idaho Falls as a child where he attended local schools. Donn grew up as a boy scout, and later earned his Eagle Scout. Being a scout was some of Donn's fondest memories as a young boy. Donn joined the Navy at 17 and was later honorably discharged following a medical condition. Donn met the love of his life, Maralyn Barber, at a bowling alley and they were married months later on August 4, 1961. They had an incredible marriage for 58 years until Donn lost Maralyn in 2019 after her battle with cancer. Donn lovingly took care of her every day until her death. He missed his sweetheart terribly and could not wait to be reunited. Donn and Maralyn made their home in Idaho Falls, where they raised their four children. They did everything as a family. Donn was an avid outdoorsman who loved to bow hunt, fish, and camp. He was an expert bowman and won many awards and served as president of the Southfork Archers for many years. He taught all four kids to hunt, and he loved taking his boys bowhunting, and competing in archery tournaments with his wife and daughter. Donn always had an impressive archery room in every house he lived in. He loved to watch every sport on tv, especially football, golf and supercross. He would call his sons and son-in-law to talk about it. Donn was a proud and devoted union man. He was the business manager of Laborer's Local 155. He was the negotiator and organizer of the International Labor's Union of North America. His job gave Donn and Maralyn the opportunity to travel, which they both enjoyed. He took up golf and was able to play on some incredible courses while traveling. Donn took an early retirement in 2000. After retirement Donn became a professional wildlife photographer. Most of his time was spent in Yellowstone Park and he became friends with fellow photographers all over the world. One of Donn's highlight trips was to Church Hill Manitoba to photograph polar bears. He enjoyed giving his photos away. Donn was a Christian and attended Watersprings Church. He has previously served in the video control room and preparing Communion. Donn was a true servant of the Lord, and constantly showed Christ's love to everyone around him. He trusted in the Lord, and we are confident he is now with Him in Heaven. Donn was a true family man. If you knew Donn, you knew about his family because he talked about them constantly. He loved his three boys and taught them everything about hunting and his daughter was his princess. He was proud of their lives and who they had become. His son-in-law Greg was one of his best friends and someone he relied on. After Donn retired, he fell in love with cats. His kitty Kat Molly was his closest companion and helped with the loneliness Donn felt after losing Maralyn. We promise we will take care of her. He was the world's best grandpa. He was generous to a fault and was his grandkids biggest supporter. He never missed a swimming lesson, hockey game, softball game or school activity. He loved to tell them stories about his life, and he always made them laugh. He was always excited to visit his grandkids, who live in Las Vegas. Words cannot describe his love and devotion to all of them. The lessons they will take away from his example are priceless. He was blessed to become a great-grandpa. Donn was a resident at Fairwinds Retirement Center, where he was active with golf, pool, poker, and had just been voted President of the Residents Association. He had many close friends and everyone who knew him loved him. We would like to thank Fairwinds for everything they did for him. Donn is survived by his four children, Troy Larsen of Henderson, NV, Curt Larsen of Henderson, NV, Shelli (Greg) McBride of Ammon ID, Chad Larsen of Ammon Idaho; seven grandchildren, Bailey, Ryann (Taylor), Mattie, Jake, Reagann, Presley and Wyatt; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his wife Maralyn, and his mom and dad. Private memorial services will be held for his immediate family. His ashes will be buried with his wife in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to his daughter Shelli's house. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Donn 6/30/1941 - 6/28/2021Larsen
