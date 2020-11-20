Edith Anna Elaine Cook Hanny Larsen, born August 9, 1924, passed peacefully from this life on November 16, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones both near and far. The third of six children, Elaine was born to parents Frank and Anna Haroldsen Cook in Coltman, Idaho. The eldest girl, Elaine loved the bond she shared with her sisters. Her brother, Darrell, held a special place as her protector. Music was central for the Haroldsen family and this passion flowed through Elaine. Her mother taught them about music and fostered a love that lasted throughout their lives. Elaine started as a Junior High music teacher, but because of the draft during World War II, she was assigned to teach science as well. After a lengthy courtship and multiple engagements, she and Grant F. Hanny married on May 16, 1945. She was drawn to his positive attitude and thoughtfulness. He shared with her his love of opera and together they made a life. They were married for 52 years until Grant's passing in 1997. Grant and Elaine made their home in the Goshen area where they welcomed and raised five children: Joyce, Margaret, Frank, Merrill, and Annajill. Music was central to Elaine's soul. Countless hours were spent practicing both the organ and the grand piano. She taught many children and adults music lessons. At the age of 72, she learned to play the violin, participating in the Firth Community orchestra until she was no longer able to drive herself to practice just a few years ago. Her love of music has been passed down to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed accompanying and teaching many of these precious young apprentices. With each new decade, she seemed to redefine and improve her interests and talents. An accomplished artist, she began taking classes for sketching and oil painting; even painting each of her grandchildren's portraits later in life. Education was a lifelong pursuit and at the age of 48, she earned a B.S. in K-9 Elementary Education with a minor in Music. On November 2, 2000, she married J. Berkley Larsen Jr. Berke was a sweet second love and brought much joy and happiness to Elaine. He was loved by her family as well. For five years they split their time between winters in Georgia and Idaho in the warmer months. Berke died suddenly on January 11, 2006. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Elaine was very faithful and continued her study of Jesus Christ. She felt called to her ancestors and completed the, then difficult, task of finding records and doing temple work for hundreds of departed ancestors. During the final decade of her life, Elaine continued to serve in church callings and particularly enjoyed playing the organ in the temple. She left her home in Goshen and moved into Morning Star Independent Living. Here she blossomed, seeing to the needs of fellow residents and making connections with all she came in contact with. Elaine was full of life, passion, love, and the light of Christ. She showed us it is possible to put our mind to something and accomplish it no matter how many years we have lived. Words cannot express the gratitude the family feels for those who cared for her at Morning Star; including Encompass Hospice during her last weeks. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Stanfield Ward, 1925 E. 49th S., Idaho Falls. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. Services will be broadcast live at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Interment will be at Taylor Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Edith Elaine 8/9/1924 - 11/16/2020Hanny Larsen
