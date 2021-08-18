Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Janice "Jan" Clarice Larsen, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 14, 2021, at Life Care Center. Jan was born July 25, 1932, in Zearing, Iowa, to Willie Langland and Cora Quam Langland. She had one sister, Pat. They grew up in Los Angeles, California, and Jan married Thomas Marker in 1952. They had two daughters, Cindy and Karen. They later divorced and Jan married Robert Larsen in 1974. The whole family migrated to Idaho Falls in the early 90's to live in this beautiful state and be together. Jan was a fabulous cook and loved to entertain. She made beautiful quilts and loved her kitties. She was a devote Lutheran and dedicated mom to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Watson (Bob) and Karen Causey (Willie); nephews, Marty McClelland (Janie) and Kelly McClelland (Pat); grandchildren, Laci Causey and Thomas Causey (Krystal); and three great grandchildren, Kynlee Adams (Derek), Hallie Causey, and Izzie Causey; four stepchildren, Barbara, Paul, MaryBeth, and Ann, and their spouses and children. The family wishes to thank Encompass Health & Hospice for their tender loving care and support. At this time there are no plans for a service. Donations to any animal shelter or humane society in Jan's memory are appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Janice 7/25/1932 - 8/14/2021Clarice Larsen