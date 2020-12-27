Bonne Jeanne Evans Larson died December 22, 2020, in Ammon, Idaho, she was 89 years old. Jeanne was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on 29 April 1931. Jeanne met Keith Larson in Idaho Falls and on October 14, 1949, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jeanne's family has been her greatest source of pleasure and delight. Her husband Keith preceded her in death this year (19 July 2020). She is survived by her daughters, Debrah (Carlos) Roundy, Cathy (Kevin) Meldrum, Clare (Kevin) Bench and Jan (Rich Deceased) Hughes. She has 19 grandchildren (1 deceased), 46 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeanne 4/29/1931 - 12/22/2020Larson
