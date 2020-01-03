John Morris Larson, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, due to complications of renal cancer. John was born May 30, 1933, in Squirrel, Idaho, to John Lutherus Larson and Mamie Naomi Endecott Larson. He grew up in Squirrel and attended Squirrel Elementary and graduated from North Fremont High School in Ashton. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958, in Fort Bliss, Texas, where his father had served in WWI. On October 21, 1960, he married Joan Adele Christensen in Ashton, Idaho, where he farmed and worked at Reinke Grain Company. They moved to Pocatello, Idaho, and he graduated from the electronics department of the Vocational Technical Education School at Idaho State University. He was hired at Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) and worked as an electronic technician for twenty-five years. Joan and John's marriage was solemnized December 15, 1979 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. After retiring from ANL, he worked at Rocknak's Hardware for ten years where he enjoyed helping others. John was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions including bishoprics, elder's quorum presidency, and fourteen years serving in young single adult callings. He enjoyed cutting firewood, camping, fishing, and hunting with his family, working on various projects, serving others, and reading. John loved his family and attended activities involving his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved being called "Papa." He was a friend to many and could often be found helping someone in need. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He lived a life of hope and gratitude for each day. He never lost his sense of humor in the trials and challenges he faced in life. John is an example of many Christ-like attributes. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his children, Bryan (Sherri) Larson, Angela Hadlock, and Kara (John) Archibald, all of Idaho Falls; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Cortney), Dallin (Amber), Erika (Jordan), Alyssa (Nate), Shaylee, Braxton, Brennan, and Hannah; and eight great grandchildren, McKenzie, Griffin, Hollis, Easton, Byron, Oakley, Payton, and one on the way; sisters-in-law Yone Chrisensen, Joyce (Bart) Carlson, brothers-in-law, Tom (Nancy) Murri, Gary (Judy) Christensen. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, loving wife of 46 years, two sisters, Margaret Bolland, Donita Beard, mother and father-in-law Lucille and Ernest Murri, and brothers-in-law Herb Bolland, Orin Beard, and Reed Christensen. The family would like to express their appreciation to the many caregivers from Nuclear Care Partners, Idaho Kidney Dialysis Center, and Hospice of Eastern Idaho for their loving care and kindness. The family will visit with friends and family Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave. from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center 2020 Charlotte Drive, from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Gregg Sharp officiating. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. John 5/30/1933 - 12/31/2019Larson