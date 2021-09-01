Louise Drake Larson of Teton Valley, Idaho passed away on August 30, 2021 in Idaho Falls at the age of 93. A devoted mother and beloved grandmother, Louise was a vibrant spirit who loved her family and bore the trials that came to her with extraordinary grace. Born on May 23, 1928 in Driggs, Idaho, Louise was the oldest of six siblings born to Asa Merrit Beecher Drake and Gertrude Olga Ripplinger. Growing up on the family farm in Cedron, Louise learned to milk cows and ride horses at an early age. As a youth, she enjoyed hijinks with her beloved cousins. After graduating from high school, Louise attended the University of Idaho in Moscow and the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City. Louise had six children by her first husband. On June 25, 1977 she married Harold Kaye Larson in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived happily with him in Rexburg for many years. A dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Louise served a mission to the Eastern States from 1950 to 1952. She also led and served those in need through various callings in the church throughout her life. A masterful customer service agent, Louise retired from Artco Printing in 1998. She was a vibrant spirit with a taste for fine dining, bold clothing, and divinity sweets. Of all she was or hoped to be, Louise loved nothing more than being a grandmother to her nearly 200 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kaye Larson; two children, Brandon A. Holloway and Cheryl Ann Holloway, and two siblings, Colleen Hillman and Garl Drake. She is survived by four children, Terri (Jarom) Hepworth of Rexburg, Idaho; David (Anita) Holloway of Twin Falls, Idaho; Candace (Ray) Greer of Paul, Idaho; and Brian (Cindie) Holloway of Spokane Valley, Washington; as well as three siblings, Sandra of Rexburg, Idaho; Asa Jr. of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and DeAnn Burgon of Las Vegas, Nevada. Special thanks to the dedicated caregivers at Gables of Ammon in Idaho Falls who cared for her richly during the final years of her life and to the medical staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, September 2, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 314 East 2nd North in Rexburg, Idaho. Family will receive friends, from 5:30-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 1,at Flamm Funeral Home and again from Noon- 12:45 p.m., Thursday, September 2, in the Rexburg North Stake Center. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Louise 5/23/1928 - 8/30/2021Drake Larson