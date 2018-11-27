Constance L. "Connie" Lass, age 85, of Brookings, South Dakota passed away under hospice care at the United Living Community on Saturday, November 24, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at First United Methodist Church in Brookings, South Dakota, with burial in Lands Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hudson, South Dakota. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings. Connie was born on January 27, 1933, in Hudson, South Dakota, the daughter of Alfred and Nora (Nelson) Tollefson. She received her education in Beresford, SD, and was a graduate of the Beresford High School in 1950. Connie continued her education at General Beadle in Madison and later in Spearfish, South Dakota. After receiving her education, she taught school for four years in Union County, SD, until her marriage to Eugene Lass in December of 1955. After their marriage, they moved to southern Idaho where they raised their two daughters, Sandra and Cynthia. Connie then continued to teach fourth grade at Terreton Elementary in Idaho from 1965 until 1974. In 1974, they moved to Brookings, SD, where she was employed as a substitute teacher from 1975 until 1978, and later as an aide at Medary Elementary and Sioux Valley Schools. Connie served as a Sunday School teacher, delivered "Meals On Wheels", and was a member of the Christian Women's Group, where she did volunteer work and also held many offices. She enjoyed reading, writing letters, and caring for the many stray cats that met her and never left. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Lass (Jim Allensworth) of CA; sisters, Naomi (Charles) Johnson of Arlington, SD, and Marilyn Heinemann of Montana. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Lass; daughter, Cynthia Lass; and one infant brother. Constance 1/27/1933 - 11/24/2018Lass