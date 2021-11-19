Donald Jack Later, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, at Homestead Senior Living in Rexburg, Idaho on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at age 96. Known to many as Curley, Jack was born January 22, 1925 in Rigby, Idaho to Harlan Taylor Later and Leonora Rebecca Stahl. He attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. He was in the United States Air Force and Army from 1943-1952, where he served in World War II and in the Korean Conflict. He attended Electronics College in Glendale California and worked for 40 years as an electronics technician and repairman for Sears and Roebuck. He also had his own business and helped many people in the community by fixing their appliances and televisions at little cost to them. He was very talented and could fix almost anything that was broken. He married the love of his life, Leona Loynd, August 23, 1952 in Rigby, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in February 1954. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout his life. He was a dedicated and faithful home teacher. Jack loved to do woodworking and made many cherished things for his family. He built the family cabin in Island Park where many wonderful memories were made. He also loved to garden and "putter" around his home and yard fixing things. For many years, you could see him and his wife walking around the town hand in hand. He was a sweet husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 69 years; sons, Mark (Trudy) Later of Rigby, Idaho, Reid Later of Lehi, Utah, Kip Later of Rigby, Idaho; daughters, Jackie (Dale) Phillips of Rigby, Idaho and Tara Later of West Jordan, Utah; 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Richard Later and Joel Later; his sister, Molly Widerburg, as well as his many friends and fellow veterans. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6:00-7:30p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Donald 1/22/1925 - 11/17/2021Jack Later