Holly Michelle Lattimore, 43, of Ammon, passed away July 18, 2022, at her home. Holly was born December 17, 1978, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Gary James Lattimore and Kathleen Marie O'Leary Lattimore. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls until she moved to Fruitland, Idaho, where she graduated from Fruitland High School. She also attended Idaho State University and the University of Phoenix where she earned her Associate Degree in Nursing. Holly and Adrian Shawn Owens made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where they raised their children, Madison and Treyson. She was such a loving person and loved to serve others and help make their lives better. She enjoyed art, shooting, fishing, camping, adventures, gardening, planting her flowers, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandson, Ryker. Holly is survived by her loving husband, Adrian Owens; daughter, Madison (Dakoda Taylor) Cheney of Ammon, ID; son, Treyson Owens of Ammon, ID; parents, Gary and Kathy Lattimore of Idaho Falls; grandson, Ryker Taylor of Ammon, ID; sister, Keann (Jason) Peck of Blackfoot, ID; brother, Gary (Kahori) Lattimore of Omaha, NE; and grandmother, Joy O'Leary Holt of Fruitland, ID. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Michael O'Leary; grandma, Jayla Lattimore; grandpa, Ivan Lattimore; aunt, Tricia Holloway; aunt, Sherry Hendricks; and aunt, Charlene Tabura. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 2-2:45 p.m. prior to services. Inurnment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Holly 12/17/1978 - 7/18/2022Lattimore