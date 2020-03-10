Robert Lavene Lausch, 76, longtime resident of Rexburg and most recently of Lehi, UT, died March 5, 2020, from complications after a fall in Lehi. He was born Dec. 17, 1943, in Idaho Falls to Robert Edward Lausch and Jewel Baron Lausch. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and later attended a trade school specializing in printing and layout design. On Sept. 6, 1973, he married Rebecca (Becky) Ann Ross in Boulder, CO. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Becky was the love of Robert's life, and he deeply mourned her passing in 1997. He never remarried and lived his remaining years treasuring relationships with his friends and family. A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Robert loved working in the Rexburg Temple prior to moving to Utah. After retiring from his over 40-year career as a layout technician with Artco Printing, Robert moved from Rexburg to Lehi, UT, in 2017, to be nearer to his daughters and grandchildren. An avid golfer, he spent many happy hours on the golf course. He also enjoyed riding his bike, attending local high school and college sporting events, and anything that involved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his children, Krista M. Perkins (husband, Daniel) of Lehi, UT, Vanessa H. Lausch (husband, Doug Sutherland) of Murray, UT, Nathan J. Lausch (wife, Shannon) of El Paso, TX, and R. Joyce Garay of Las Cruces, NM; 13 grandchildren; sister, Marlene Crites of Meridian, ID; and mother-in-law, Joyce Leiper of Boulder, CO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca A. Lausch; father, Robert E. Lausch; and mother, Jewel Lausch. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13th at the Rexburg LDS North Stake Center, 315 E. Second North, with Bishop Rob Garrett officiating. The family will meet friends Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to services. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Robert 12/17/1943 - 3/5/2020Lausch
