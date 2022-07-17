Patricia Rae Kennaday Lawford, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 12, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center of cardiac arrest. She was born May 25, 1937, in Rawlins, Wyoming, to James Raymond Kennaday and Faye Aileen Reed Kennaday. Pat was the firstborn of her family. Sister Jean was next, followed by a little brother, Jimmie Kennaday. The family grew up in Burley, Idaho. When Pat was nine, they moved to Idaho Falls where her father, James Kennaday, was co-founder of HK Construction. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1955. After high school, Pat attended Ex-Cel-Sis Beauty School where she remained as a hairstylist and cosmetologist at her shop called the Split End until she retired at the age of 79. On September 29, 1956, in Idaho Falls, she married William Wallace Ker of Ririe, Idaho. Bill died in a train accident at the age of 24 on May 2, 1960. Pat had told Bill she was pregnant the night he died. Julie Ker was born 7 months later. She married Richard Coon on December 8, 1961. To that union, Jim Coon and Carol Taylor joined sisters Shona and Julie. Pat and Dick later divorced in 1974. Pat and High Strong were married in 1980 and divorced in 1984. Thomas Lawford and Pat were married in 2002. Tom died two years later due to complications from surgery. Pat was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Idaho Falls. Pat was a former member of the Chit Chat Club, president of the Hair Association, and President of the Golf and Bowling Associations. She was the Chairman of the Class of '55 high school reunions. Pat loved to travel and visit other countries. She played pinocle with the "girls" on Wednesdays and Thursdays. She had an eye for beautiful paintings and was an avid reader. Pat loved her family and friends and was always there for them. She loved the Lord and her church family. Heaven has truly gained an angel. We will miss her. She is survived by her daughter, Shona Ker, of Idaho Falls; daughter, Julie Croft, of Boise, Idaho; son, Jim Coon, of Idaho Falls; daughter, Carol Taylor, of Idaho Falls; sister, Jean (Ed) Jacoby, of Boise, Idaho; granddaughter, Danielle McDonald, of Idaho Falls; grandson, Darin (Barbie) McDonald, of Bradenton, Florida; grandson, Alex (Danielle) Croft, of Boise, Idaho; granddaughter, Heather Taylor, of Idaho Falls; granddaughter, Shannon (Jeremiah) Taylor, of Idaho Falls; 5 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Kennaday; mother, Faye Kennaday; brother, Jimmie Kennaday. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Patricia 5/25/1937 - 7/12/2022Rae Kennaday Lawford
