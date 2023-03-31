Virgil Coy Lawrence, 88, of Firth, passed away on Monday March 27, 2023, at EIRMC in Idaho Falls. Virgil was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, on October 11, 1934, to Francis Chatfield Lawrence and Phyllis Lavon Scott. He was the youngest of 3 adventurous boys. He spent his childhood in Blackfoot, living on Lawrence Lane, wandering, exploring and hunting in nearby fields and waterways. Virgil graduated from Blackfoot High School, where he excelled on the basketball court and in the boxing ring. On August 10, 1954, Virgil married Janelle Larsen of Idaho Falls. Together, they had six children and lived in Idaho Falls. They later divorced. He enlisted in the United States Army and was in Korea when his first child was born. He was very honored and proud to serve in the Army and often wore a ball cap identifying him as a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Virgil was a hard worker, often having more than one job at a time to support his family. He was a Letter Carrier for over 20 years and retired early due to the wear and tear of working at the Post Office and walking his route. He prided himself on being the first carrier back to the Post Office and would often run portions of this route to assure his victory. In July 1977, Virgil married Donna Jeanne Murphy. He became the father of two more children. He and Jeanne lived in Idaho Falls until he retired from the Post Office, at which time they built a home west of Firth. They built two more homes in the Firth area, on the east side of the river, and lived there until the time of his passing. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Virgil was always very active and enjoyed doing anything outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting and spent much of his time near a creek or a river hoping to land a nice trout, in the mountains searching for Elk and deer, or floating the Blackfoot River shooting ducks and hunting pheasants near the ponds. Virgil is survived by his wife, Donna Jeanne Lawrence of Firth; daughter Valerie Hymers of Idaho Falls; daughter Cindy Baron (Reed) of West Valley, Utah; son Brent Lawrence (Kelly) of Idaho Falls; son Bruce Lawrence (Sherri) of Idaho Falls; son Jeff Lawrence (Wendy) of Idaho Falls; daughter Christena Davis of Rigby; Daughter Lisa Clay of Firth; son Pete Hilmer (Natalie) of Idaho Falls, 29 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Phyllis Lawrence, brothers LaMont Lawrence and Deloy Lawrence, granddaughter Aubrey Jill Baron, grandsons Jonathon Clay, Jordan Clay, and great grandson Leo James Frandsen. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Firth Stake Center, 823 N 675 E in Basalt. The family will meet with friends Friday, March 31st from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley and Saturday from 1:00 till 1:45 P.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery with military rites. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Virgil 10/11/1934 - 3/27/2023Lawrence
