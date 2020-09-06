Norman Carpenter Lawson took his last breath on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side. It was always his wish not to linger, and that tender mercy was granted. Norm was born July 15,1934, at his Grandmother Carpenter's home in Lorenzo, Idaho, with his grandmother and aunts acting as midwives. As the youngest child of Ephraim Ivan Lawson and Josephine Carpenter Lawson, he became the pet of the family. His older sisters doted on him and his older brother was happy to have a little brother. Norm enjoyed a typical childhood making many lifelong friends. He attended school at Antelope Flats, Menan, Annis and Lewisville Elementary and graduated from Rigby High School. After graduation, Norm worked for Western Electric installing telephone equipment for several years. He then attended BYU and later Ricks College. Norm joined the U.S. Army in February 1957, and did his basic and advanced training at Fort Ord, California. He received a marksmen's medal and a good conduct medal, attaining the rank of Sp4, E4. He received orders to go to Europe and flew to Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he boarded a ship bound for Bremerhaven, England. He was stationed in Angoleme, France, for 10 months. He hauled tanks and other heavy equipment throughout Europe with a 10 ton dual truck with a 50 ton trailer. Norm was discharged in February of 1959. Following his discharge, he worked at farming, then CC Anderson's and West Coast Airlines as a ticket agent. During this time he was introduced to his future wife, Jeanette Kinghorn, by his friend and her cousin. They were married on December 26,1959, and moved to Idaho Falls. They were living in Annis when they welcomed their first son, Kirk Norman Lawson in August 1960. Norm went to work for Argonne National Labs in the shipping department at EBR2 and during this time, Stephan Dean Lawson was born in February of 1962, and Kristine Lee Lawson joined the family in October of 1964. Subsequently, the family moved to Orem, Utah, where Norm began selling insurance. While living in Orem, their son Jerry Ivan Lawson was born in November of 1967. When Norm's mother became ill, they moved back to Idaho Falls and he began working for Roger Brother's Potato Processing and had a second job developing a mobile home park. Norm and Jeanette's last son, Jason Dee Lawson, was born in February 1975. Norm went to work at Sears selling roofing, fencing and other large ticket home improvement items. Norm and Jeanette's marriage ended in divorce and Norm moved to Salt Lake to work for Collette's Furniture for several years. Norm loved being involved in his children's activities and coached grid kid football for years. He also coached his daughter Kris's softball team one summer. Norm volunteered with the American Cancer Society and made many good friends in that organization. Norm moved back to Idaho Falls and began working for Ahlstrom Furniture. It was during this time that he attended a single's dance and met Karla Arnold in November of 1981. They dated for a year and subsequently married on October 18,1982, at Coltman, Idaho. Norm got a job selling new cars at Monte Wight Motors and in April 1983, they welcomed their daughter Tiffany Jo Lawson to their blended family. Norm and Karla were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in May of 1988. Norm and Karla purchased their forever home on Maplewood in November of 1985, and have resided there since. Their family has continued to grow with 34 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Norm began having health problems in 1987, when he suffered his first heart attack, followed by a second in 1992. He finally underwent open heart surgery in July 1999, and when his grafts subsequently failed, he had a second open heart surgery in 2003. Norm continued to work selling Medicare Advantage plans even after retirement age and got to know many kind and wonderful seniors. In 2010, Norm and Karla were called to be temple ordinance workers and enjoyed this time together. In June 2015, Norm was diagnosed with dementia and later with Parkinson's disease. His decline has been steady ever since and he questioned why he was left to suffer so long. His family has been grateful for the time they have had to spend with him and his support for all their activities. Norm held many positions in the LDS Church throughout the years and fulfilled each one with exactness and love. More recently he served in nursery, as a Stake Missionary, Blazer teacher, Sunday School President, Primary teacher for seven year olds, Executive Secretary in the Bishopic and in the High Priest presidency. He was a home teacher for 32 years until he could no longer visit his families. Norm is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karla Marie Butikofer Lawson; his children, Kirk (Tracy) Lawson of Plain City, Utah; Stephan (Julie) Lawson of Idaho Falls; Kristine Lawson of Las Vegas, Nevada; Jerry Lawson of Draper, Utah; Jason (Heather) Lawson of Idaho Falls; and Tiffany (Sean) Hatch of Idaho Falls. He is also survived by stepsons, Trevor (Sue) Arnold of Ririe, Idaho; Tyrone (Margaret) Arnold of Santa Rosa, California; Tremayne (Kirsten) Arnold of Meridian, Idaho; and Sheridan Arnold of Idaho Falls. He was proceeded in death by his parents Ephraim Ivan Lawson and Josephine Carpenter Lawson, his brother Lynn Ivan Lawson and sisters Mary Green and Yvonne Keller and their spouses, Kay Lawson, Dale Green and Wayne Keller. He was also proceeded in death by his ex-wife Jeanette Kinghorn Mathews, his nieces Nancy Denning and Rochelle Green and a great grandchild, Gracie Homer. Norm was under the care of Encompass Hospice at the time of his passing. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Idaho Falls 21st Ward, 1155 First Street. Burial in the Grant-Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Norman 7/15/1934 - 9/1/2020Lawson
