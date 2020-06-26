Florencio 'Gile' Leal, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his brother and nephew. Florencio was born on October 2, 1947, in Leveland, Texas to Antonio and Maria Gonzalez Leal. He grew up in Leveland. In 1967, he moved to Osgood, Idaho to work in the fields as a contractor and eventually moved to Idaho Falls. He enjoyed playing pool with his friends, washing his vehicles, taking rides in the country, listening to Mexican music, and he loved ironing his clothes so his pants always had a crease in them. In the last few years, he enjoyed traveling to his hometown to visit family. Florencio's nephew, Michael Leal Jr., who was so close to him that he loved and thought of him as a son. Florencio was also close to his brother, Mike, who would take him on drives to Roberts and help him fix his cars. On May 26, 2020, he fell and had a head injury that contributed to his passing. He is survived by his brother Mike (Jody) Leal; sisters of Roberts, Idaho: Delfina Perez, Delia (Martin) Rivera, and Irene (Emiterio) Aguinaga all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters. No services will be held. Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Florencio 10/2/1947 - 6/21/2020Leal
