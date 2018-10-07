Raymundo C. Leal, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away Oct. 3, 2018, at his home.
Ray was born March 15, 1929, in Arizona, to Simon Leal and Maria Felicita Cruz Leal. He grew up and attended schools in Arizona.
On Dec. 26, 1949, he married Evarista Torres Leal in McCallum, Texas. To this union were born three daughters, Juana, Irene and Oralia. Ray and Evarista made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Ray worked as a custodian. Evarista passed away Oct. 23, 2015.
He attended of the First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed music, small motor repair and tools.
Ray is survived by his loving daughters Juana Craig, of Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, and Irene (Steve) Laug, of Vancouver, British Columbia; grandchildren, Naphtali, Abigail, Jessica, Sarah, Elsha, Joshua and Kezia; and great-grandchildren, Valencia, Mara, Emorie and Isabel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Evarista Leal, and daughter Oralia.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave., with Reverend Steve Laug officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., Idaho Falls, ID 83402.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.