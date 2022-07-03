Nellie Patricia "Pat" Leatham, 78 of Rexburg, Idaho passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Murray, Utah. Pat was born May 8, 1944 in Thorton, Idaho, the daughter of Harold and Mary Roth Higley. She attended schools in Cobalt, Salmon and Rexburg, Idaho. She graduated from Madison High School and later attended Ricks College. On November 15, 1967, Pat married Shane D. Leatham in Lyman, Idaho. They made their home in Rexburg, Idaho. Pat served her family as a homemaker, and worked as a Lab Technician at Basic American Foods. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pat always enjoyed a good visit with people, reading and playing Sudoku. Pat is survived by her Children; Paul (Tracie) Leatham of Dubuque Iowa, Mark Leatham of Heber City Utah and Beth Ford of Hampton Georgia. A brother, Leonard (Carol) Higley of Pocatello Idaho. She was blessed with 3 grandchildren; Garrett (Emily) Leatham, Kortnie (Chuck) Poynter and Baylie (TJ) Simon and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son David H. Leatham and 3 siblings; Louise (Rex) Clark, Glen Higley and Richard Higley. A graveside service will be held in Pat's honor on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM in the Sutton Cemetery (841 Sutton Cemetery, Rexburg, ID 83440). The family will meet with friends prior to the service at Eckersell Funeral Home, (101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Nellie 5/8/1944 - 6/22/2022Patricia "Pat" Leatham