If you knew Rippin Red, you knew he had a thousand eccentric stories to tell that seemed too crazy to be true. Here is the quick & shiny version of his story. If you want the larger-than-life (but true!) details, you'll have to ask his family and friends! John Randy Leavitt, aka "Rippin' Red," was born on August 13, 1955 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Marveline Laura Jolley and Russell Hans Leavitt and was the youngest of four children. He grew up working their family farm in Moreland with his father and brothers. As a child he could be found with a cowboy hat, a box of Cheerios, and a BB gun waiting for birds to shoot. In his youth he took organ lessons, swimming lessons and wrestled in High School. He graduated from Snake River High School in 1973 and attended Ricks College before serving a mission in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was a proud owner of a 1970 SS 396 Chevelle, and was an avid racer, usually the one out front. He loved demolition derbies, generally making trouble and was always up for an adventure. Randy's father meant the world to him, and it was a deep loss when he passed away shortly after Randy's mission. He helped take care of his mom as his family dealt with that tender loss. That set the tone for the rest of Randy's life of service and sacrifice, a legacy his children hope to carry on in some small way. He never turned down someone in need, and always put others' welfare before his own. If anyone he knew had a problem, he would do anything and give anything he could to fix it, with no expectations in return, and was happy to do it. "You can always count on Randy" is a common phrase amongst those that were in his circle of influence. Many reported that he was "their best friend" and "the greatest man they knew." Randy never took any BS from anyone and did things his own way from start to finish. He wasn't afraid of a fight and was always willing to stand up for what he believed in. He told you like it is and didn't apologize for it. He taught his kids honesty & hard work, and lived a life to admire. He cared about relationships and integrity, and was never concerned with material things. He left a legacy of sacrificing for those you love, taught "if you crap in your bed, you get to sleep in it," "you're only going to fail if you don't try," "life is what you make of it," and "the world doesn't owe you anything.". He taught by example and was the epitome of a servant as leader, working alongside and teaching his children and grandchildren. Randy married Karen Lynn Rogers in June 1983, welcoming his first two daughters after which they had 5 more children. They went on many adventures all over Idaho camping, fishing, hiking, shooting, riding motorcycles & snowmobiles, and so much more. When he took his kids and grandkids fishing, he made sure everyone caught a fish. Every chance he got Randy was outdoors. He made several trips to Alaska throughout his life and even tried prospecting. He and his boys traipsed around their secret mountain spots that they hold dear to their hearts, hunting, hiking, and fishing. He started his life-long entrepreneurial career as an iron-worker, and became a Master Welder. Randy was self-employed most of his life and was the definition of an entrepreneur. He thought of creative ways to provide for his family, and was able to find solutions to problems as a potato farmer, gas-line tester, inventor, and so much more. Randy and Karen parted ways in 1992, after which he married Sally Brown on November 15,1996 and gained two more children. Randy and Sally loved to travel and took many trips over their 26 years of marriage. He really enjoyed going on adventures with Sally and they went all over the country. Rippin' Red loved Whoppers, cream soda, "Little Debbies," white chocolate Reese's, and bread & milk, and ice cream, and would make his mom's famous chocolate cake for all his kids' and grandkids' birthdays. Randy was diagnosed with aggressive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and emergency-transported to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT on February 25, 2023. After a month in the hospital the doctors told him he would most likely be gone in two to three days and five days later he literally walked into his own home to live out his last moments with his family on his own terms. He broke the mold to the very end. He joined his mother, Marveline Laura Jolley, his father, Russell Hans Leavitt, and his nephews, Michael Chantry, and Joel Dee Leavitt in the next life on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:58pm. Randy is survived by his wife, Sally Brown Leavitt, his daughters Kristi Marie Windom, Michelle Elizabeth Rowe (Cameron Rowe), Laura Lynn Kunz (Ross Kunz), Heather Janelle Nixon (Pete Nixon), Trudi Danielle Day (Trad Day), Sara Beth Kelly (Cody Kelly), and his sons John Caleb Leavitt (Emily Leavitt), Michael Wade Leavitt (Kim Leavitt), and Matthew B. Merrill (Sachiko Suzuki) as well as 28 grandchildren, his sister, Annie Faye Sweitzer (David Sweitzer) and two older brothers, Max Russell Leavitt (Elaine Leavitt) & Dennis Vernal Leavitt (Kenea Leavitt) and many cousins, nieces, & nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at 602 Sundance Dr, Rigby, ID 83442. John "Rippin Red" Randy 8/13/1955 - 3/27/2023Leavitt
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.