Veda Ward Leavitt, 79, of Teton, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born April 17, 1940, in Salem, Idaho to Charles and Gertrude Ward. She was the seventh of eight children. She married Dallas "Bud" Leavitt on July 30, 1959, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Five children were born to this marriage. Veda and Dallas lived, farmed, and raised their family in the Teton area. Veda loved to make crafts and spent 10 years working at Porters in Rexburg, sharing her ideas and skills with the customers there. She is survived by her husband, Dallas of Teton; children LeAnn (Kendall) Berry of Douglas, Wyoming, Delynn Leavitt of Teton, Darris Leavitt of Newdale, Karleen (Wayne) Buxton of Boise, and Layne Leavitt of Teton; siblings, Yvonne (Sylvan) Taggart of Gooding, Idaho, Wayne (Sandy) Ward and Beth (Wade) Shirley all of Teton; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, two brothers, and a grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, at the Teton LDS Chapel with Bishop Randy Hillman officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Veda 4/17/1940 - 8/22/2019Leavitt