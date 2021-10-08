A most joyful reunion took place on Wednesday, October 6, as our loving father, husband, brother, and grandpa was re-united with his soulmate Kerma after he passed from this life peacefully at home surrounded by his loving children. Dad will be remembered most for his devotion to his wife, and for the love he freely gave his children and grandchildren. His greatest passion was to watch his kids and grandkids play sports and being around his family. Many will remember him for his jokes and sense of humor. He always had a joke to tell. He was always ready to drop everything to help out those he loved. He loved the Lord, and he always stood for what was right. His honestly and integrity meant the world to him. He was the smartest guy around, and he could fix anything and everything. He was the firstborn of 10 children born to Jack & Dawna, on February 16, 1944 in St. Anthony, Idaho. He grew up working with his dad and uncles in the construction industry, and kept and used those skills throughout his life. He grew up in St. Anthony, Irwin, Idaho Falls, Chester, & Twin Groves. He and his best friend Calvin loved to cause trouble with their siblings, and may even have been blamed for things that they didn't do. He graduated from South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. He was smitten by a beautiful young lady he met in West Yellowstone, MT, and from the moment he met her he knew she was the only one for him. He may even have run her then fiancé out of town one evening. They dated for less than a year, and he proposed to her on Christmas Eve. They were married on July 10, 1964, and later sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 10, 1965. They had 6 children, Lori, Corina, Jeff, Sara, Jeremy & James. They lived in Canyon Village, St. Anthony, and then built a home in Chester, Idaho where they raised their family. Darwin worked in the construction industry his whole life, and was a licensed electrician & plumber, and could fix and work on anything. He was never afraid to take on a new challenge, and excelled at everything he tried. He worked many places, and retired from the Fremont County School as the Maintenance Supervisor. His greatest accomplishment was taking care of his sweet wife for the last years of her life. Dad loved to spend time in the outdoors hunting, fishing, & camping, and the memories he made with his children, friends, and grandchildren will always be cherished. He loved woodworking and created many treasures for his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served in many capacities in the church from Bishopric, Young Mens, Elder's Quorum, and Gospel Doctrine. Darwin is survived by his children Lori Gill, Corina Bair, Jeff (Sandy Moulton) LeCheminant, Sara (Matt) Freitag, Jeremy (Danielle) LeCheminant, James (Christa) LeCheminant, 27 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren with 1 more coming soon. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Carl, his sister Martha Ann, his son in law Terry Bair, and his cherished wife, Kerma. Services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Ashton Stake Center (516 2nd Street, Ashton, ID) at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to visit and pay respects from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening October 10, 2021 at Bert Flamm Mortuary (581 E 1 North, St. Anthony, ID), and again from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m. prior to the funeral. Internment will be at the Wilford Cemetery. Darwin 2/16/1944 - 10/6/2021LeCheminant