Kerma Lou LeCheminant, loving mother, wife, grandma, and great-grandma passed away at her home surrounded by her family on February 4th 2020. She will be remembered for her love of her grandchildren, her amazing sewing skills, chicken-and-noodles with mashed potatoes, her beautiful face and smile, and her positive attitude in all situations. She was born to Leonard & Eva Hansen on July 5th 1947 in Burton, Idaho, and was the third of four children. She worked the family farm picking potatoes& driving truck. She loved driving the spud trucks in the harvest so much, that she drove up until the day before her son Jeremy was born. She loved spending time with her mother and father on the farm. She went to school at Burton & Madison Schools, and graduated in 1965. She met the love of her life while working in West Yellowstone, MT, and was married on July 5, 1964 to Darwin. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 10, 1965. Their firstborn Lori was born in June of 1966, and was followed by Corina, Jeff, Sara, Jeremy, and James. They lived in Yellowstone Park at Canyon Village, in St. Anthony, and finally they moved to Chester into a home they built themselves and where they raised their family. Kerma went to beauty school and was an accomplished beautician. Her family benefitted greatly from this, and Kerma passed this skill down to her children and daughter-in-laws. Her sons have never paid for a haircut. She also became a certified dialysis technician in order to serve and help her mother. Mom loved sewing & crocheting, and spent a large portion of her life sewing custom draperies that can still be found hanging in many custom homes to this day. Few could match her skill with a sewing machine or needle. Her children, grandchildren, relatives, & friends have many items that she has made for them, from blessing clothes, baptismal towels, kids and toy clothes, blankets, comforters, and many other items. Kerma's best moments were spent with her children and grandchildren, and her greatest regret was that her arthritis kept her from being able to jump, run, and play with her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and spending time in the outdoors with her family and friends. Some amazing memories were made during these trips that are treasured by her family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she served in the Relief Society, Young Women's, Primary, and many other callings. She met some of her best friends while serving in these callings, and influenced many people who will always remember and be grateful the lessons that she taught. Kerma is survived by her true love, Darwin, her children Lori Gill, Corina Bair, Jeff (Sandy Moulton) LeCheminant, Sara (Matt) Freitag, Jeremy (Danielle) LeCheminant, James (Christa) LeCheminant, 27 grandchildren, & 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son-in-law Terry Bair. Services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Ashton Stake Center (516 2nd Street in Ashton, Idaho) at 11:00 a.m. Family and friend are invited to visit and pay their respects from 6:00 p.m to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Bert Flamm Mortuary (581 E 1 N in St. Anthony, Idaho) and again Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Kerma 7/5/1947 - 2/4/2020LeCheminant