Gary Orme Lee, 79, of Ammon, passed away September 12, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and his loving family. Gary was born March 13, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Dr. Dale Lavon Lee and Margaret Leone Orme Lee. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1958. Gary also attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. In 1963, he married Cheri V. Bair in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were born three children, Hydie, Misty, and Tegan. Gary and Cheri later divorced in 1976. In 1981, he met Zanetta Mason and they had two children together, McKenzie and Dusty. Gary and Zanetta later separated. Gary made his home in Ammon, Idaho, where he worked in grain elevator operations for 15 years at Bush Agricultural Resources, retiring in 2005. Prior to this, Gary worked at Bair's Service Stations, in construction, and then at the INL. Gary was Christian. He enjoyed bowling and was on several bowling leagues in the past. He loved Elvis, watching horror movies, drinking beer with his buddies, and especially loved thirsty Thursday at Drews Distributing. He also enjoyed being outdoors and shooting guns that he collected. After he purchased his first Harley, he was known to many as "Mad Dog" or "Grandpa Mad Dog" to the grandkids. Gary also loved animals and was once a member of the Idaho Falls Posse because of his love for horses. He also enjoyed dogs and had one as a pet for most of his lifetime. Gary was always young at heart and was into radio-controlled airplanes, helicopters, and robots. He was also an avid weight lifter and loved to work out. Gary is survived by his loving family: daughter, Hydie (Gary) Oswald of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Misty (Kurt) Ririe of Ammon, ID; son, Tegan Kyle Lee of Ammon, ID; daughter, McKenzie (Chris) Hart of Ammon, ID; son, Dusty Lee of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Karen (Dr. Edward) Payne of Idaho Falls, ID; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother, Redge Joseph Lee and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dale Lee. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road. Gary and his family have asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gary 3/13/1940 - 9/12/2019Orme Lee