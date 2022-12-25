Dr. Glenn Richard Lee, M.D., born on May 18, 1932 in Ogden, Utah to Glenn Edwin Lee and Thelma Jensen Lee, passed away at age 90 on December 17, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho after struggling with Alzheimer's. He is predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Jeffrey Stephen Lee, by his wife, Pamela Ridd Lee, and by two infant grandsons, Nathan Jon McAllister and Samuel Jeffrey McAllister. Richard Lee attended East High School in Salt Lake City and went to medical school at the University of Utah. He trained as a Hematologist at Boston City Hospital (Harvard Service). After service as a clinical associate for the National Cancer Institute, he completed a Fellowship in Hematology at the University of Utah college of Medicine where he went on to research blood disorders, serve as a Professor of Medicine and practice Hematology. This is also where he met his wife of 50 years whom he married July 18, 1970. He was a contributor and lead editor to several editions of Wintrobe's Hematology, a medical textbook. Richard Lee served as Dean of the University of Utah Medical school from 1978-1984 and went on to become the Chief of Staff of the Salt Lake City Veterans Administration Hospital until retirement in 1995. Richard Lee was a devoted husband and father. He loved to spend time with his family. He also loved reading books of all kinds. Son of a big band leader, he was a talented jazz pianist. He was also a Life Master of Bridge. He is survived by his younger sister, Linda Lee Fox, his two daughters, Jennifer Lee Todd (Steven) and Cynthia Lee McAllister (Calvin), and his grandchildren, Glenn Michael Todd (Jerri-Ann Jenkins Todd), Matthew Joseph Todd, Sarah Lynn McAllister Kauer (Caven), Emily Jane McAllister Brown (Packer), Abby Lee McAllister and Joshua Adam McAllister. He was also blessed in life with two great grandsons: Oliver James Kauer and Kalvin Samuel Kauer. Glenn 5/18/1932 - 12/17/2022Richard Lee
