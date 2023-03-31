Linda Margaret Lee passed away at her home on March 20th, 2023. Linda was born Linda Margaret Bales in Emporia Kansas on January 22, 1955 to her parents Katharine Ann Kufahl and Ronald Orin Bales. She was active in Girl Scouts and loved the outdoors. Linda excelled in school and was recognized as valedictorian of her high school class, graduating in 1973. After high school, she attended Wellesley College in Boston, majoring in geology. She spent a year abroad at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Linda met her husband, Michael Lee, in Boston. Their similar experiences coming to Boston from Kansas and Idaho, their common love of the outdoors, and their similar values and goals in life allowed them to form a strong relationship. They married in 1977 and moved to Boise, where Mike worked for HP and Linda worked for Idaho Water Resources. In 1978, they moved to Palo Alto, California, where Linda attended Stanford University. She received a Master of Science degree in Hydrology and worked for Chevron and Earth Science Associates. Their son Hans was born in 1983, followed by their son Peter in 1985. In 1987, they moved to Carmel, where she focused on raising her family, home schooling them for four years. Linda had a passion for understanding learning and how different people learn. As well as Wellesley and Stanford, she studied at Boise State, UC Santa Cruz, UCLA, UCMB, and MPC, became a learning specialist, and built a business helping students navigate high school and entrance into college. She helped many students overcome their challenges and go on to be successful in their education and their chosen careers. In her last few years, she planned to build a business in Eastern Idaho, helping students here understand their educational options and launching them into the colleges and careers of their choice. She was working on a college admissions counselor degree, as well as degrees in psychology and educational therapy when she became ill. Linda is survived by her husband Michael Lee of Idaho Falls; her son Hans Lee and wife Courtney Lee of San Martin, California; her son Peter Lee and wife Ashley Berry of Cambridge, Massachusetts; her three granddaughters, Emmaline Lee, Charlotte Lee, and Lilibeth Lee of San Martin, California; and her sister Ann Warrick and husband Phil Warrick, of Greensboro, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Katharine Bales. A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at the Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at Grant Central Cemetery. Linda 1/22/1955 - 3/20/2023Margaret Lee
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.