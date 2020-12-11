Pamela Marjory Ridd Lee, age 78 passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 6, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born Dec. 11, 1941 to Arthur Clarence Ridd and Mildred Wagner Ridd in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended East High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor's degree in speech pathology. She married Glenn Richard Lee on July 18, 1970. They celebrated their 50 year anniversary this past summer. Pamela was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her greatest joys in life came from loving and supporting her children and grandchildren. She held several callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was always volunteering to help in the schools. She had a witty sense of humor and was a great listener and counselor. Pamela is survived by her husband, Glenn Richard Lee; her sister, Marilyn Despain (Dick); Daughters, Jeni Todd (Steve) and Cindy McAllister (Calvin); Six grandchildren: Michael Todd, Matthew Todd, Sarah Kauer (Caven), Emily McAllister, Abby McAllister, and Josh McAllister, and one great grandson, Oliver Kauer. A graveside service for the family will be held Saturday, Dec.12 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pamela 12/11/1941 - 12/6/2020Marjory Lee