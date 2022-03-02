Ronald Gene Lees, age 83, of Rigby, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 in Rigby, Idaho. Ronald was born January 6, 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, son of Emerson H Lees and Zonda Mary Quinton. He attended High School in Idaho Falls. Ronald also served in the National Guard and was activated during the Berlin Crisis from 1961-1962. Ronald married Nona Coles Lees, the love of his life, on October 25, 1958 in Rigby, Idaho. He worked with HK Contractors and retired after 42 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, telling stories around the campfire and was an amazing wood worker. Ronald loved family get-togethers. He was the most loving, caring and generous man and 100% good; a quiet and honorable man. Ronald served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission at the Idaho Falls Cannery and was a home teacher. Ronald is survived by his wife, Nona Lees of Rigby, daughters Lorrie Tyler of Rigby and Amanda (Jeff) Peterson of Idaho Falls; sons Kenneth (Penny) Lees of Rigby, Stephen (Shannon) Lees of Rigby, David (Valarie) Lees of Rigby, Jared (Melissa) Lees of Rigby, and Robert (Wendy) Lees of Rigby, sister Leona Santivanes, brothers Darwin (Linda) Lees of Idaho Falls, Nyle (Billie) Lees of Rigby and brother-in-law Gene Packer of Idaho Falls. Ronald has 22 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents, Emerson Lees and Zonda Quinton Lees, his sister Janice Packer, grandson McCoy Lees and great-great-grandson Ashtonn Butikofer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Rigby 20th ward LDS Church building on 364 N 4100 E in Rigby on Friday, March 4, 2022. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 p.m. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Ronald 1/6/1939 - 2/28/2022Gene Lees