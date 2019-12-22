Davey Lewis Lefler, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 18, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of OneSource Hospice. Davey was born January 26, 1953, in Monmouth, Illinois, to Adrian Lewis Lefler and Edna Pauline Fisher Lefler. He grew up and attended schools in Kirkwood and Little York, Illinois, and graduated from Yorkwood High School in 1971. He later graduated from Western Illinois University and St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City. On June 27, 1971, he married Roberta Mae Nelson Lefler in Seaton, Illinois. Together, they raised three sons: Chad, Robert, and Joseph. Davey also joined the United States Air Force where he served honorably for 20 and a half years. He served during the Vietnam and Gulf Wars and in 1989, was awarded Senior NCO of the year for all of 12th Air Force- a great honor. Davey loved studying, preaching, and teaching God's word. He was a deacon in the Southern Baptist Church and a Licensed Southern Baptist minister. He later became a United Methodist Local Pastor, where he served in Illinois and Idaho for over twenty years, most recently serving the Shelley, Chubbuck, American Falls, and Aberdeen United Methodist Churches. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his three sons and his grandchildren. Davey is survived by his loving wife; mother of Monmouth, IL; sons, Chad Lefler of Boise, ID, Robert "Rob" Lefler of Boise, ID, and Joseph "Joe" (Ann) Lefler of Anchorage, AK; sisters, Marlene Pendry of Peidmont, SC, Cheryl Hicks (Tim) Johnson of Alpha, IL, and Elaine (David) Keever of Oneida, IL; brothers, Roger (Brenda) Lefler of Oneida, IL, and Bruce Lefler of Altona, IL; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father; an infant sister, Cynthia Jo Lefler; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Nelson Hardesty; mother-in-law, Phyllis Nelson; and father-in-law, Bob Nelson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23rd at the Shelley Community United Methodist Church (190 S Holmes Avenue, Shelley) with Reverend Karen Hernandez, Sage District Superintendent, officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Davey 1/26/1953 - 12/18/2019Lefler