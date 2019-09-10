Timothy (Tim) Leininger, 64, passed away from complications following surgery on April 8, 2019, at Bingham Memorial Hospital, Blackfoot, Idaho. Tim was born on October 19, 1954 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Betty and Albert Leininger. Tim grew up in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania and graduated from Pine Grove Area High School in 1972. He attended Mansfield University, in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1976. He also did coursework at Behrend College/Penn State University. Tim worked at the Pennsylvania Dept of Environmental Resources and the Pennsylvania Dept of Military Affairs. In 1989 Tim moved to Idaho Falls where he lived and worked for the next 30 years. Tim was a valuable member of the Environmental Compliance group at the Idaho National Laboratory, retiring from the laboratory in 2006. An avid cook, baker, and candy maker, he operated successful catering and restaurant businesses, including the Farmer's Market for many years. He used his culinary skills to feed many at senior luncheons. His spare time was often spent hunting and in other outdoor activities. He was a member of Saint John Paul II Catholic Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 1663. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are two sisters, Sally (Albert) Fritz and Alice (Donald) Melincove; and brother Jim (Dana) Leininger who all reside in Pennsylvania. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 905 S Lee Ave. in Idaho Falls. Fr. Hippolytus Ezenwa will preside. A luncheon will be held immediately after the funeral at hall at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E 17th Street in Idaho Falls. Timothy 10/19/1954 - 4/8/2019Lee Leininger