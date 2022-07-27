David Don Lemons, Jr.,86, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center from complications due to a fall in his home. Dave was surrounded by his loving family and passed peacefully. Dave was born on May 6, 1936, in Norman, Oklahoma, to David Don Lemons and Olive Tibeas Davis. While still a young boy, the family moved to Idaho Falls where the family started Lemons House Moving. Dave attended Idaho Falls High School and was a member of the Boxing Team. After his Sophomore year, Dave left school to help his father run the family business. On June 24, 1955, Dave married the love of his life, Patsy Darlene Oakey. They were blessed with 6 children, Kelly, Tina, Karrie Jo, Sue, Dave, and Tyrel. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings including Elders Quorum President, Bishop, Stake High Councilor and Temple Ordinance worker. He had a special love of show and race horses and loved the outdoors, especially fishing with his family in Copper Basin. He loved his family and would do anything for them, especially his grandkids. Dave is survived by his wife Patsy; sons, Kelly (Mary) Lemons of Idaho Falls, ID, Dave (Linda) Lemons of Idaho Falls, ID and Tyrel (Kristie) Lemons of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Tina (Chris) Nelson of Swan Valley, ID, Karrie Jo (Deloy) Paul of Nampa, ID, and Sue (Dion) Carlson of Salmon, ID; brother, Bruce (Allene) Lemons of Salt Lake City, UT; sisters, Jewel Deanie Lemons Mendes, Jane (George, deceased) Byram of Rigby, ID, and Judy Lemons of Queen Creek, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Olive Lemons; brothers, Hap Lemons, Reed Lemons, and Mike Lemons; and sister, Joy Kirby. Dave loved hard work, a skill that he learned from his father. He retired from Lemons House Moving in 2020, but he still went into the office every morning to bid on work. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints South Point Ward Building, 5255 South 5th West in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge Ave. and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the South Point Building on Monday morning. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 5/6/1936 - 7/23/2022Don Lemons Jr.