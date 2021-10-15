Linda Ann Lenz, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 11, 2021, at her home. Linda was born April 23, 1952, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Irvin Hanson Jr. and Nona Jean Fullmer Hanson. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On February 16, 1973, she married Gregory Ernest Lenz in Idaho Falls, ID. Linda and Gregory made their home in Idaho Falls, where Linda worked as a School Nutritionist for Tiebreaker Elementary. She loved family get together's, spending time with her puppy, Lily, and trips to Lincoln City to see her friend Buddy the Seagull. She enjoyed being a mother and especially all things about being a grandma. Linda is survived by her husband, Gregory Ernest Lenz of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Corey (Brandy) Lenz, and Jeffrey (Elisha) Lenz, both of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Roos of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Ron (Paula) Hanson, and Paul Hanson, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Nona Hanson. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda 4/23/1952 - 10/11/2021Ann Lenz