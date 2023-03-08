Rosie Perez Sainz Leon, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023. Rosie was born December 17, 1943, in Santa Rita, New Mexico, to Guadalupe Sainz and Elvira Perez. She grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and later moved to Sacramento, California. She attended American River College where she earned an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education. In 1983, Rosie made her in home in Idaho Falls where she became a pillar in the Hispanic community. She taught countless students English as a Second Language for District 91, 93, and Migrant Head Start, was a member of the Migrant Council, and an interpreter for the medical community. She was a devout Jehovah Witness. She enjoyed writing letters, Bible studies, and was passionate about teaching. Rosie is survived by her children, Leeann (Ron) Ruiz of Las Vegas, NV; Michael (Beatrice) Chavez of Folsom, CA; Sunne (Tom) Thompson of Shelley, ID; Charles (Jennifer) Shaw of Ririe, ID; Francene (Anthony) Brown of Cibolo, TX; Maria Elena (Thomas) Aguinaga of Idaho Falls, ID; her sister, Guadalupe Sainz; 21 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Perez; sister, Suzie Burns; and granddaughter, Arianna Casillas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rosie 12/17/1943 - 3/5/2023Leon
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.