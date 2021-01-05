Janet Kay (Laird) Leonardson returned to her Heavenly Father at her home in Hurricane, Utah on December 30,2020, after a long heartbreaking battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born on April 16, 1944, to Lyndon and Virginia (Ericksen) Laird in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Janet grew up in Dubois Idaho and graduated from Clark County High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Michael Leonardson, on August 31, 1962. Together they had two children Mikki Jan and Patric C. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was able to serve a two year church mission alongside her husband in Saint George Family Search Center. Janet was known for her sweet personality and welcoming hugs along with a kiss on the cheek. She was beautiful in every way, always made everyone around her feel special and loved. Her family is so grateful for the unconditional love and devotion shown to her during the years of her illness by her ever adored husband. She will be greatly missed. Janet is survived by her husband Michael of Hurricane, Utah and their daughter Mikki (Corey) Knapp of Rexburg, Idaho; a sister Lynda (Boyd) Brown of Kennewick, Washington; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Lyndon and Virginia (Ericksen) Laird; a son Patric Leonardson; and a son-in-law Paul Hathaway. Funeral services will be held Friday January 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N 1st E, in Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Dubois, Idaho Cemetery. A special thank you to Dixie Hospice for above and beyond care and service they have shown our family. A link will be made available to view services the day of at www.flammfh.com Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Janet 4/16/1944 - 12/30/2020Leonardson