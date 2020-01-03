Charles (Chuck) Edward Lepper passed away December 23, 2019, at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his loving wife by his side. He was under the wonderful care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Chuck was born July 31, 1940, to Bliss Edward Lepper and Avis Blanche Michael Lepper at their home in Des Moines, Iowa. He was the oldest of three children. When Chuck was ten, they moved to Colorado where they lived in several towns. Chuck graduated from Delores County High School, Dove Creek, Colorado, in 1958. He graduated from Mesa College, Grand Junction, Colorado in 1961. Chuck married Janice Cochrane in Paonia, Colorado, on February 2, 1963. Chuck was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on July 30, 2011. Chuck and Janice's marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 18, 2012. Chuck was in the lumber and hardware business for 30 years. He moved to several towns in Colorado with the same company. They moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1986. He retired from BMC West and decided to be a truckdriver for the next 10 years. He traveled all over the United States. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing his guitar and being with his family. His favorite time of the year has always been Christmas. Chuck is survived by his wife, Janice of Idaho Falls; son, Rodney John Lepper of Pocatello; son, Robert Edward (Jeanette) Lepper of Idaho Falls; daughter, Rhonda Lynne (George) Claybaugh of Idaho Falls; granddaughter, Angel Lynne Bee of Idaho Falls; granddaughter Brooke Nicole Grover of Idaho Falls; granddaughter Taylor (Jeff) Wynn of American Fork , Utah; granddaughter, Lexie Claybaugh of Boise, Idaho; granddaughter, Amy Hardgrave of Kaysville, Utah; granddaughter, Sarah(Ben) Lepper of Kaysville, Utah; grandson, Rodney John Lepper of Salt Lake City, Utah, and 13 great grandchildren. Brother, Merrill Lepper of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Linda (Mark) Patzke of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held December 30, 2019. Interment was in the Iona Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Charles 7/31/1940 - (Chuck) Edward 12/23/2019Lepper