Bart T. Lewis, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 11, 2022, in Sacramento, California. Bart was born June 14, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Aaron Valentine Lewis, Sr. and Elvina Belle Patterson Lewis. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. He was raised in Cornerstone Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, watching football, but mostly spending time with his family. Bart is survived by his sons, Isaac Franklin Lewis of Virginia Beach, VA and Martin John Lewis of Buhl, ID; daughter, Heidi M. Lewis of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters, Illa Lewis Mitchell of Idaho Falls, Margaret Anne Kelly of Idaho Falls, Mary Lewis of Las Vegas, NV, Donna Marie Lewis of Sunset, UT, and Amelia Thornton-Lewis of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Gabrielle Maria-Valentine of Virginia Beach, VA, Rondell "Ro" Travon of Virginia Beach, VA, Cydney Christina "C.C." of Virginia Beach, VA, and Addison Vivienne of Buhl, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Valentine Lewis, Sr. and Elvina Belle Lewis; and brothers, Aaron Valentine Lewis, Jr., Dewey Dwaine Lewis, Frederick Dean Lewis, and John Mark Lewis. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bart 6/14/1959 - 6/11/2022Lewis