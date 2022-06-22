John (Jack) Samuel Lewis passed away of natural causes on June 17, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born to John S Lewis and Alta Brinkeroff September 27, 1932, in Emery Utah. His mother died when he was two and his sisters Ruth and Dawn played a very large role in his upbringing. Jack was raised on a ranch and loved the cowboy life. He was a fine horseman and performed in local rodeos and was a jockey for local horse races. He was very athletic and played high school basketball and played on the community baseball team. He had a great love of the outdoors which he passed on to his children. After high school, he attended Utah State and Southern Utah Universities. On September 3, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Conover. They were married for 66 years. They raised two sons, John (Rob) Lewis and J. Scott Lewis. He was very active in their lives coaching their various baseball and basketball teams. After college, Jack worked in Salt Lake City for Chevron Chemical as an accountant. He transferred to Toledo Ohio where he was an Office Manager. However, he and Carolyn severely missed the mountains and they moved to Billings, Montana and then Idaho Falls, Idaho. At this time, he changed career direction and worked in sales and marketing first in the fertilizer business and later in the specialty chemical business. He retired as National Sales Manager for the Special Chemical Division of AKZO-Noble, a large multinational company. In mid-life, Jack acquired his father's ranch. He spent many years working and running the cattle and farming operation. His greatest love outside the family was riding his horse on the mountain chasing cattle. He also partnered with his fertilizer associates and opened two businesses selling fertilizer and providing grain storage. Jack traveled extensively in his career and often Carolyn was able to accompany him. They really enjoyed these times together "exploring the finer things in life". Jack's family was very important, and he spent extensive time with his boys in the mountains, at the lake or around the house. Annual trips to Lake Powell with the extended family and friends were a high light of the year. After his retirement, he and Carolyn split time between their two homes in Idaho Falls, Idaho and Sierra Vista, Arizona. He enjoyed golf in both locations and met many new friends during this time. Jack is survived by his wife Carolyn; his sons Rob Lewis (Catherine) of Tucson AZ, Scott Lewis (Cornelia) of Twin Falls ID; his grandchildren Kristina Prisbrey (Landon), Ryan Lewis (Katie), Lara Lewis, Blake Lewis (Catherine); Mark Lewis (Teasha), Erik Lewis; and 7 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 25th 2022 at 11 AM at the Idaho Falls LDS Central Stake Center 2025 Jennie Lee Drive. A visitation will be held 30 minutes before the service. To leave condolences, visit www.Buck-Murphy.com John 9/27/1932 - "Jack" 6/17/2022Lewis
+1