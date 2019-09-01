Sandra Jo Lewis was born on July 26, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the LDS hospital. Her birth parents were Thomas Lorenzo and Mildred Thomas Nixon. She was the youngest of nine children. When Sandra was four years old, she was adopted by Delbert and Thora Tingey of Grays Lake after her birth mothers passing. During her childhood on the ranch in Grays lake Idaho, she fell in love with the animal's something that would stay with her for life. She was very found of Sheep as well as horses, pigs and cattle but never grew any affection for Chickens as she would say. "I haven't a single good memory of chickens. They never would let me gather the eggs without a confrontation". On November 3, 1967, Sandra Married Larry Lewis of Soda Springs Idaho. As a young couple Larry and Sandra lived in Texas and In Idaho Falls, Idaho, until settling back home in Soda Springs. Larry and Sandra would raise their family on their farm in Soda. Larry was the love of her life. In her self-written biography, she wrote: "I felt so secure with him, and he treated me like I was really worth something. We were together almost every night, and when he would go home, he would call me, and we would talk far into the night." Sandra loved music, arts, and crafts. She was a member of the Soda Presbyterian church choir for several years as well as being able to play guitar. She did macrame as well as painted. Sandra's love of animals showed as she was a member of the Caribou County 4-H Council, as well as the Bonneville County 4-H Council. After their children, all moved away from home. Larry and Sandra moved back to Idaho Falls, where her husband went back to Engineering. They would stay in Idaho Falls, until 2017 when they moved to Kennewick Washington to be closer to their youngest son Lance. Sandra passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in her home in Kennewick, Washington. She is survived by Her Husband Larry three sons Destry, Brett, and Lance, six Grand Children: Brad, Cassie, Dylan, Jeremy, Courtney and Tristan; one great-grandson Bo-Bradley; and three siblings Rula Parkin, Nanette Miller, and Dave Tingey. She was preceded in Death by Her Parents: Thomas and Mildred Nixon, Her Adopted parents Delbert and Thora Tingey, Siblings: Harold Nixon, Ruth Jennings, Mardene Jensen and a brother at birth. Sandra was always honest with who she was; She would often state that she would rather be hated for who she was than loved for who she was not. Because of that, those that knew her loved her and everyone she met she allowed to know her. She was dedicated to her family and all their endeavors. She is deeply loved and will be missed. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 1:00 pm at the Sims Funeral Home. In Soda Springs, Idaho. Condolences and memories can be share online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com. Sandra 7/26/1943 - 8/24/2019Lewis