Sharon R Bood Lewis, 75, of Menan, Idaho passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018 at her home.
Sharon was born July 8, 1943 in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Joseph Emanuel Bood and Mary Ettie Chambers. She was raised in Lyman, Idaho. She attended schools in Lyman and Rexburg, Idaho, graduating from Madison High School. She attended beauty school in Idaho Falls in 1961. On June 18, 1965, she married Wendel John Lewis in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They were blessed with 5 children; Sydni, Audra, Suzie, Robert and Branden. Sharon worked at a beauty salon in Mountain Home, at Basic American foods in Rexburg, Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg, and at Benjamin Franklin Academy in Rexburg.
Sharon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many capacities and enjoyed serving as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a member of The Daughters of The Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed sewing, decorating cakes, ceramics, cooking, fishing, and horses. She loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Wendel John Lewis, of Menan, daughters; Sydni (Steve) Winn, of Bountiful, Utah, Audra (Todd) Porter, Suzie Lewis, both of Rigby, sons; Robert John (April) Lewis, of Hesperia, California, Branden Rees (Nikki) Lewis, of Menan, sisters; Elda Boren, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Rose Mary Yerke, of Blackfoot, brother; Rex (Majken) Bood, of Alpine, Wyoming, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leo and Warren Bood, sister-in-law; Esther Bood, brothers-in-law, Calvin Boren, Walter Yerke, and nephew Roger Yerke.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Menan 1st Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com