Donald "Gus" Taylor Likes passed away March 3, 2022. Donald was born August 22, 1929, in Roberts, Idaho, to Acy McKinley Likes and Blanche Florence Knoll. He is the third of seven children. Donald was a long-time resident of Idaho Falls, working at Grimmet Cabinet for several years before he served two tours of duty during the Korean Conflict. Donald married Phyllis Lucille Bray March 27, 1952. Three children would join their family. After his service in the Army, he worked as an aerospace machinist in California, then returned to Idaho where he drove truck for several companies. He worked at and managed Western Livestock Transportation before purchasing the business that he and his wife operated until Don retired at age 70. The last years of his trucking career he hauled road oil for Idaho Asphalt. Don received a 50 year service award from the American Trucking Association. Don had several names. "Shadow" was a name two other Dons, that were good friends with Donald Taylor, named him to help with the confusion of names with the other Dons. He was named "Gus" while he was in the Army, and that is the name he went by the rest of his life, and by which most people know him. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Likes of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shannon Marie (Joe) Pruitt of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Donald "Todd" (Melissa) Likes of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sherry Dawn (Rex) Helm of Cheyenne, WY; sister, Darlene (James) Rowe of Yakima, WA; sister, Dolly Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; 8 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Toni Lee Likes, brothers, John, Robert, and Leonard, and sister, Lucille. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, March 7, 2022. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donald 8/22/1929 - "Gus" 3/3/2022Likes