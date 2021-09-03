John Blair Likes, 71, of Shelley passed away August 31, 2021 at The Gables of Shelley. Blair was born August 29, 1950 in Idaho Falls to John and Virginia Likes. He is the oldest of seven siblings. In his youth, Blair learned how to work. His Uncle Joe broke his leg and asked Blair to help deliver milk. He had an early morning paper route with his brother Richard, which was sometimes pretty tough going, especially in the snow. Both of these jobs were early morning before school. He worked for Sizzler a couple of years during high school. He also worked at Coca Cola and Pacific Fruit & Produce during the summers while going to college. Blair attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1968. He then attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho for 3 1/2 years, studying business. While there he roomed with several friends from Idaho Falls and worked at Shakey's Pizza. After leaving college, he worked for French's, Pillsbury, Grand Metropolitan, and Basic American Food. (They were all the same potato house just different companies.) He also learned the electrical trade from his brother, Richard and worked for him on his days off. This allowed him to move into the maintenance department at Basic American where he retired in 2013. Blair enjoyed playing pool/snooker with his friends and had his own pool que, He enjoyed listening to music, archery, hunting, and collecting guns. Blair met Karen while working at Pillsbury. They fell in love and married August 17, 1981. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple August 17, 1991. Blair was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held many callings including: Sunday School President, Secretary and Instructor in the High Priest Quorum. He also loved working in the temple. Blair is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, John Acy Likes and his sister, Kristal Vee Likes. He is survived by his wife, Karen Ruth Likes, his mother, Ida Virginia Likes, his siblings, Richard (Jennie) Likes, Cynthia Likes, Steven (Becky) Likes, Tamara (Scott) Douglass and Trina Davenport, his step children, Sherrie (Mark) Phillips, Kristine (Merrill) Jolley, David (Susan) Priest, and Bryce ( Tracy) Priest along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Alzheimer's research at www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. John 8/29/1950 - 8/31/2021Blair Likes