Bonnie Ladene Liljenquist, 73, of Ucon, was granted her wings on January 23, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving husband, children, and grandchildren. Bonnie was born February 28, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thomas and Luella Kramer. Thomas worked for the City of Idaho Falls as a Power Plant Operator and Luella was a homemaker to their three kids. Bonnie grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. In 1978, she met the love of her life and longtime companion Stan Liljenquist. They sealed their union and married on January 2, 1979, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonnie and Stan made their home in Ucon, Idaho. Bonnie enjoyed camping, quilting, sewing, and reading. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Stan Liljenquist of Ucon, ID; daughter, Tammy Jo Lesniak of Garden Valley, ID; son, Todd (Corina) Kramer of Longmont, CO; son, Thomas Parsons of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Travis (Renee) Parsons of Garden City, ID; son, Michael (Jahren) Liljenquist of Lacey, WA; brother, John (Bonnie) Kramer of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Connie (Roger) Hanson of Boise, ID; 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bonnie 2/28/1947 - 1/23/2021Liljenquist
