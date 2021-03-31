On May 13, 2001, Jamison John Liljenquist was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to joyful parents who saw him enter this world as a beautiful, blue-eyed, red-haired angel. Even at a very young age, Jamison possessed a quiet, peaceful, happy demeanor, never going through the typical "terrible two's" or temper tantrums so common to young children. His big, beautiful eyes and shy smile captivated everyone around him. He loved animals, especially dogs and cats, even refusing to part with his new pet cat when we quickly learned that he was allergic. He loved nature, especially hiking, camping, and going for long walks with his family. Jamison had a radiant, curious mind. He devoured books and excelled at school, never needing help with his homework. As a young boy, instead of asking for a computer for his birthday, he requested that he be able to research and order all the components, so he could put it together himself. He attended schools in Idaho Falls, including Hillcrest High School and graduated with high honors from Weber Innovation High School in Ogden, Utah. He continued his schooling at Utah State University with straight A's in a variety of demanding classes. Jamison had an insatiable love of learning and constantly astonished his parents at his knowledge and insight into esoteric subjects from philosophy, politics, economics, and technology. He loved listening to music and creating songs on his computer. A talented artist, Jamison enjoyed sketching and computer graphics. In many ways, Jamison seemed almost too pure for this world. He had a kind, gentle soul, never said an unkind word, never hurt a soul. He developed a strong moral ethic for himself through reading, studying and deep thinking. Jamison held strong beliefs in equality and protecting the environment, and taught his parents many things with his quiet logic and example. Jamison had a beautiful soul, but several years ago, he began to be tortured by the blindingly painful and merciless disease of depression and anxiety. He never complained. He fought against it valiantly, but despite his loving family and fine doctors, the pain became too overwhelming and unbearable for this young man of so much potential and promise. On Thursday, March 25, 2021, we lost our dear, beloved son, brother, and friend, and the world lost a radiant light. Despite our utter devastation, we rejoice that he is no longer suffering. Jamison is survived by his mother, Amy Renee Larson of Idaho Falls; father, John Redford Liljenquist of Idaho Falls; and brother, Jacob Alger Griffith of Seattle, WA. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jamison 5/13/2001 - 3/25/2021John Liljenquist
